ZB Bank Launches WhatsApp Banking Platform. Here's How To Get Started

ZB Bank Launches WhatsApp Banking Platform. Here’s How To Get Started

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Barely 3 weeks ago we wrote about ZB Bank promising to launch a WhatsApp banking platform. Well, now it was has finally launched it. The platform can be used to make payments, send money using Zipit, access mini statements, pay bills, make internal transfer and pay school fees. Watch this small video to see how once can get started:

In words, needs to only send “Hi” to ZB Bank’s WhatsApp number: 0731440440; to start accessing banking services. It’s that simple.

Who can use it?

Unlike Steward bank’s WhatsApp banking platform (Sosholoza) that can be use by anybody, ZB Bank’s platform is exclusively for ZB Bank customers. If you are not a ZB Bank customer and send “Hi” to send to ZB Bank’s WhatsApp number it will tell you to first get registered.

