ZB Bank Launches WhatsApp Banking Platform. Here’s How To Get Started

Barely 3 weeks ago we wrote about ZB Bank promising to launch a WhatsApp banking platform. Well, now it was has finally launched it. The platform can be used to make payments, send money using Zipit, access mini statements, pay bills, make internal transfer and pay school fees. Watch this small video to see how once can get started:
You can now bank conveniently and securely on WhatsApp using ZB's WhatsApp Banking service. Just send Hi on WhatsApp to 0731 440 440 to register and start enjoying the convenience of banking on WhatsApp. #goBig and achieve financial your financial freedom. pic.twitter.com/yzOqs1dmeN
In words, needs to only send “Hi” to ZB Bank’s WhatsApp number: 0731440440; to start accessing banking services. It’s that simple.
Who can use it?
Unlike Steward bank’s WhatsApp banking platform (Sosholoza) that can be use by anybody, ZB Bank’s platform is exclusively for ZB Bank customers. If you are not a ZB Bank customer and send “Hi” to send to ZB Bank’s WhatsApp number it will tell you to first get registered.
