Zimbabwe Robotics Team Raising Funds To Attend Competition In Dubai

The Zimbabwe Robotics Team, First Global has launched a crowd funding campaign to raise money to attend competition in Dubai this year.
They want to raise GBP8000 according to their Go Fund Me campaign.
Here is a preview video of the team that is working on a robot that can get rid of algae in water bodies:
