Zimbabwe Robotics Team Raising Funds To Attend Competition In Dubai

Zimbabwe Robotics Team Raising Funds To Attend Competition In Dubai

Posted by Staff Writer

The Zimbabwe Robotics Team, First Global has launched a crowd funding campaign to raise money to attend competition in Dubai this year.

They want to raise GBP8000 according to their Go Fund Me campaign.

Here is a preview video of the team that is working on a robot that can get rid of algae in water bodies:

