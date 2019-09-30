ZOL Introduces LTE Data Line To Compete With Econet & NetOne

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

In these trying times, businesses are forced to up their game and give customers the best experience possible. For ZOL that has meant rolling over data for capped subscribers, anniversary billing for uncapped subscribers and now the introduction of LTE data lines that will work on your phone.

Now you can get ZOL Internet on your PHONE with an LTE data line.



The data line will work with existing ZOL Wibroniks packages and will cost $10 to buy.

Wibroniks capped packages

2GB – $24

– $24 3GB – $34

– $34 5GB – $52

– $52 15GB – $106.50

– $106.50 20GB – $122

– $122 30GB – $191.50

– $191.50 60GB – $272.50

– $272.50 100GB – $402

– $402 Uncapped/Unlimited – $626.50

There were two interesting responses to the announcement made by ZOL with one customer claiming they have the line and it works brilliantly whilst another said the same thing but complained about battery life.

Without having tested the LTE lines for ourselves yet we can’t be sure if the battery life issue is an isolated incident but kudos to ZOL for continuing to expand what they offer their customers in these trying times.

Sleepless nights for MNOs?

Comparing the prices between Wibroniks and what you get from mobile network operators suggests that the MNOs could be in trouble here.

For instance, Econet’s $30 daily bundle only gets you 1.5GB and you’re forced to use it in one day whilst Wibroniks has 2GB for $24 that you can use for 30 days. Similarly, $20 gets you 1GB on NetOne but again you have to use it in 24 hours.

We’ll get the line and test it out for ourselves and bring you feedback on how it performs

