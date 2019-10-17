17 Year Old Tapiwa Gambura Wins Top Prize At Jozi Film Festival

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Congratulations to 17 year old Zimbabwean young lady, Tapiwa Gambura on winning the top prize at the just ended Jozi Film Festival.

We shared about Tapiwa’s participation to one of Africas’s biggest events for independent film makers. Tapiwa made a short film on about a woman bus conductor in Zimbabwe. Here’s the film:

It’s a very simple story but well told. We hope Tapiwa continues on her journey as a content creator.

