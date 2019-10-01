Applications For The Student StartUp Summit Now Open

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Elevate Trust will be hosting the 2019 Student Startup Summit (SSuS) from the 12th-14th of December. SSuS is an annual get together for inventors and investors and this looks like it will be an exciting event.

The summit is a platform for students from different educational institutions throughout Africa to showcase their world-class innovations, startups and tech talent. Startups have the opportunity to connect with mentors, donors/funders, successful entrepreneurs, researchers, corporates, executives and media for exposure.

The 2019 edition will focus on startups in the following areas;

Med/Bio-Tech – Startups that focus on Medicine, biotechnology, biology and health technology. It also includes application of organized knowledge and skills in the form of devices, medicines, vaccines, procedures and systems developed to solve a health problem and improve the quality of lives. This includes pharmaceuticals, devices, procedures, and organizational systems FOOD and Agri-Tech – Focusing on the use of technology in agriculture and food for all Fin-Tech – The Fin-Tech track will explore ideas that use technology to improve activities in finance by trying to replace or enhance the usage of financial services provided by existing financial companies. Tourism-Tech – The Startups should explore ways to improve the tourism sector in Zimbabwe through various new ways and improvements to the already existing systems Edu-Tech – Startups focusing on ways to improve and modernize our educational system. It includes devices, processes and systems that can improve the quality and delivery of education across Africa focused of Sustainable Development Goal- Quality Education. Sports and Recreation Tech – Start-ups focusing on complementing the efforts of the government to support the sporting culture of the nation and also bring an innovative edge to the status and standards of the national athletes. Nurture talent to attain world-class status and Sports Aspire Trust will be running this track in collaboration with Elevate Trust and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Energy-Tech – Innovations or start-ups focusing on sustainable energy solutions. This track is meant to bring together inventors and investors interested in greener technologies aligning the agendas to the attainment of Clean-Tech and Clean Cites. Green Technologies focusing on a number of factors and aspects of study that include; research in Coal and Coal by-products, Renewable energy solutions Research and innovation – Promoting research and research projects in institutions. Track designed to identify and promote viable bankable business projects and proposal that is still undergoing the research phase under departments and/or respective institutions research departments or innovation hubs

The Startup Summit will take place at the Harare Institute of Technology and interested startups can register here.

