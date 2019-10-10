Apply For The World Bank Youth Summit If You Have Smart City Solutions

Applications are open for the World Bank Youth Summit 2019 challenge and if you’re using digital technologies to;

Address the rising impacts of climate change and pollution in urban cities; and/or Promote urban inclusion to enhance social, political, and economic empowerment.

The proposed solution (i) can be aimed at business or service (e.g. product, service, program, initiative, etc.), (ii) should solve a specific problem statement or challenge, (iii) explains the proposal’s proof-of-concept and impact to date; and (iv) addresses at least one of the smart and resilient cities subthemes in the two pillars mentioned above.

The competition is open to individuals or teams of up to 4 people aged 18 to 35, from all over the world. Prior entrepreneurial experience or business background is not required.

Deadline for entry is on the 13th of October after which shortlisted proposals will be given time to refine their idea and prepare to pitch. In December (2-3 Dec) participants will pitch at the 2019 World Bank Group Youth Summit in Washington, DC. Travel expenses will be covered including lodging for up to three nights for one representative from each finalist team.

Of the teams present, one winner will be selected by the judging panel, and another winner will be voted for by the audience.

You can also get more information about the competition and applying here.

