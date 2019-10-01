advertisement

Breaking: EcoCash Takes RBZ To High Court Over Cash-in & Cash-out Ban

Breaking: EcoCash Takes RBZ To High Court Over Cash-in & Cash-out Ban

High Court of Zimbabwe
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Following yesterday’s ban on cash-in and cash-out transactions, EcoCash has filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to overturn the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s ban. Here are the court papers filed by Cassava Smartech, EcoCash’s parent company:

