C-Trade Is The Only AppsAfrica Awards Finalist From Zim, Here’s Full List

The final shortlist for the 5th AppsAfrica.com Innovation Awards have been announced. The Awards celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa with winners announced in Cape Town on November 12th, 2018.

The annual Awards attracted over 400 submissions from 52 countries, with solutions launched in African markets by start-ups, established ventures, and corporates.

The awards supported by Tencent and Mobile Monday South Africa (MOMO) provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and networking with 300+ industry peers at the Awards party in Cape Town on November 11th on the eve of AfricaCom. Category winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 to join 600+ tech leaders from across the continent.

Applications for the 14 categories were assessed and judged by an independent panel of industry experts including media, investors, and leaders from the tech ecosystem. Having assessed all the entries, the judges have whittled it down to the following 70 finalists;

AgriTech

Aerobotics for Aeroview InField (South Africa), Dytech (Zambia), El-kanis & Partners for FarmX Mobile App (Nigeria) , Go Africa LLC for Go Africa (USA), Promagric for Clinic Plant (Cameroon)

Blockchain Award

Fliptin for Cert Tin (South Africa) Kriptolink Ltd for Kriptolink – Blockchain (South Africa) Luno (United Kingdom) and RippleNami, Inc. (Kenya)

Best African App

Appy Saúde (Angola), Carbon (OneFi) for Carbon (Nigeria), Secureview Limited (Nigeria), T&A Developers for Field Geologist (Cameroon) and Carry1st Trivia

Changing Africa Award

BRCK for MOJA (Kenya), Flutterwave (Nigeria), Pargo (South Africa), PesaKit(Kenya) and Snapplify (South Africa)

Disruptive Innovation

KOKO Networks (Kenya), BRCK for MOJA (Kenya), Franc Group for Franc (South Africa), JOBJACK (South Africa) and Pargo (South Africa)

EdTech

BeBlocky, inc. for BeBlocky : Coding For Kids (Ethiopia), eLimu for Sheeko (Kenya), LightSail Education for LightSail Educational E-Reader (South Africa), Moringa School (Kenya) and ShuleSoft (Tanzania)

Enterprise Solution

CTRADE Securities (Zimbabwe), Flutterwave (Nigeria), Smart Scope (Cameroon), PM Connect (United Kingdom), Siniam (Kenya)

FinTech

Aspira Kenya (Kenya), Carbon (OneFi) for Carbon (Nigeria), Envisionit e-Pay (South Africa), Karri Payments (South Africa) and NowPay (Egypt)

HealthTech

54gene (Nigeria), Appy Saúde (Angola) Chefaa (Egypt), Helium Health(Nigeria) and Vula Mobile (South Africa)

IoT

Liquid Telecom (Kenya), Mokine (Cameroon) ,Hope Tech Plus for Sixth Sense (Kenya) and TREP LABS (Nigeria)

mCommerce

FIXCHAP (Tanzania), Lekkify (Nigeria), Jowato.com (Ghana), Nubian Galore(Worldwide) and One Kiosk Africa (Nigeria)

Mobility & Transport

AWA BIKE (Nigeria), Bwala (Kenya), Lori Systems (Kenya), MVXchange (Nigeria) and Msafiri App (Kenya)

Media & Entertainment

AFRIPODS (Kenya), Carry1st (South Africa), PM Connect (U.K) Publiseer (Nigeria) and

Spotify for Spotify Lite (Sweden)

Social Impact

Bekia (Egypt), Esoko for Insyt(Ghana), Flare for Rescue by Flare (Kenya), IDEA Digital Education (South Africa) and Moringa School (Kenya)

