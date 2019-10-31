DStv Will No Longer Remove 2 Of The 3 Popular Channels Tomorrow

DStv subscribers will be happy to know that some of the channels that the company was going to remove tomorrow will continue to air on DStv. Channel24’s report says that History and Lifetime channels won’t be cut off but Crime + Investigation will get the chop. This was made possible by a new agreement that DStv has reached with A+E Networks Africa, the owners of the three channels.

Earlier this month, DStv had raised the ire of many subscribers when it announced that it will remove the three channels on 1 November as part of its “ongoing efforts to refresh (its) content line-up and optimize the suite of channels on offer”. To show their discontent, subscribers went on to launch a petition protesting against DStv’s selfishness to remove channels that were popular with its subscribers. But now according to Multichoice CEO, Mark Ryner, DStv will will keep two channels and let go one:

We've reached an agreement with A+E Networks for terms that we think are acceptable to our DStv subscribers for both History and Lifetime, but Crime + Investigation is still ending.

As a consolation, DStv CEO said they will introduce a new channel that will replace Crime + Investigation and another new channel focused on factual documentaries.

Two further new channels will still be announced before the middle of November as a replacement for C+I from another provider, as well as another factual documentary channel from a new provider. We’re just finalising technical launch plans so that we can be clear on a launch date

