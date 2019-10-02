EcoCash Dismisses Fake News About Money In EcoCash Wallets

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

You’ve probably seen a disturbing message circulating that’s saying EcoCash has been ordered to clear money in people’s wallets by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Well, now EcoCash has come out saying that it’s purely fake news.

