The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
You’ve probably seen a disturbing message circulating that’s saying EcoCash has been ordered to clear money in people’s wallets by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Well, now EcoCash has come out saying that it’s purely fake news.
Also read: The Politics Of EcoCash, EcoCash Agents And Selling Cash
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “EcoCash Dismisses Fake News About Money In EcoCash Wallets”
Its only idiots who spread such lies.
Money in your wallet is like money in a bank account; you can’t just “delete” fogures to zero. Even if it’s proved to be “dirty” money, it is forfeited to the state.
I guess I am not an idiot myself kkkkk coz I fail to understand why someone upright upstairs would want to cause unnecessary panic among our less informed members of society.