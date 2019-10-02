EcoCash Is Down “As Promised”

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

It seems EcoCash was not playing when they said they would have to pull down their system in order to comply with the RBZ’s order to stop cash-in and cash-out.

EcoCash explained that they would have to temporarily shut down in order to comply with the directive and it seems that’s the case as both the EcoCash USSD and application are no longer accessible.





It’s not clear when EcoCash will be back up as the court application they filed didn’t explain how long it will take to remove cash-out functionality from their core system. Alternatively, it might be safe to assume that if the RBZ reverses the ban the system will instantly be brought back up and order will be restored.

One can only imagine the amount of money that businesses will lose if this ban goes on for an extended period since cash is pretty scarce in our country.

