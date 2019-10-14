Econet To Review Data & SMS Tarrifs Tomorrow

The largest Mobile Network Operator has just notified it’s subscribers that its going to introduce new prices tomorrow. In a message, Econet said:

Dear Customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 15 October 2019. Dial *143# or *151# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles.

As usual,we know that by ‘reviewing tarrifs or prices’, Econet and other telecoms operators mean that they are actually increasing tarrifs. So if you got some extra money, you will be well-advised to hoard data and SMS right now before 12 midnight when they get more expensive.

