advertisement

Home » Broadband » Econet To Review Data & SMS Tarrifs Tomorrow

Econet To Review Data & SMS Tarrifs Tomorrow

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The largest Mobile Network Operator has just notified it’s subscribers that its going to introduce new prices tomorrow. In a message, Econet said:

advertisement

Dear Customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 15 October 2019. Dial *143# or *151# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles.

As usual,we know that by ‘reviewing tarrifs or prices’, Econet and other telecoms operators mean that they are actually increasing tarrifs. So if you got some extra money, you will be well-advised to hoard data and SMS right now before 12 midnight when they get more expensive.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share5
Share
5 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.