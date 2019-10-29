Econet Voice Tariffs Are Actually More Expensive Than They Initially Announced

When Econet initially announced the new tariffs for voice calls, it seems they made a mistake. The new 83c/minute (or $0.0160) tariff shared by Econet’s official social media page acknowledged that these tariffs were inclusive of taxes

advertisement

Take note of the “All prices are inclusive of tax” disclaimer at the bottom left

It seems there might have been some sort of mistake as the tariffs on Econet’s website which also claim to be inclusive of tax actually state that the voice tariff for local calls will be $0.9630. Yuhp, basically a dollar per minute.

Interestingly off-net charges are marginally lower at 93c for every minute.

advertisement

International calls

International calls are always more expensive and the new tariffs won’t suddenly change that. International calls will range from $5.55/minute-$243/minute. The $243/minute will be for the areas hardest to reach so that shouldn’t alarm subscribers too much. There are 6 other international call groups before that and these are much cheaper than the $243/minute.

PS: SMS and data pricing remain unchanged from prior announced tariffs

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares