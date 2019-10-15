Econet’s New Data & Text Bundle Pricing – October 2019

For the millionth time, the price for data bundles has once again been reviewed upwards.

advertisement

Here’s what you’ll now pay for daily data bundles:

$4 – 40MB

$10 – 150MB

$13 – 250MB

$20 – 600MB

$35 – 1.2GB

Weekly data bundles:

advertisement

$$3 – 25MB

$6 – 60MB

$14 – 160MB

$28 – 350MB

$55 – 700MB

Monthly data bundles:

$28 – 270MB

$70 – 700MB

$110 – 1.15GB

$180 – 2.1GB

$230 – 3.1GB

Outside of data bundles with expiry dates SMS bundles have also seen an increase in pricing. For daily SMSs;

$0.30 – 5 SMS

$0.50 – 10 SMS

$1 – 25 SMS

$1.50 – 35 SMS

Weekly SMSs:

$3 – 75 SMS

$4 – 125 SMS

$5 – 200 SMS

$9 – 300 SMS

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares