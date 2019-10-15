Econet’s New Data & Text Bundle Pricing – October 2019

For the millionth time, the price for data bundles has once again been reviewed upwards.
Here’s what you’ll now pay for daily data bundles:
- $4 – 40MB
- $10 – 150MB
- $13 – 250MB
- $20 – 600MB
- $35 – 1.2GB
Weekly data bundles:
- $$3 – 25MB
- $6 – 60MB
- $14 – 160MB
- $28 – 350MB
- $55 – 700MB
Monthly data bundles:
- $28 – 270MB
- $70 – 700MB
- $110 – 1.15GB
- $180 – 2.1GB
- $230 – 3.1GB
Outside of data bundles with expiry dates SMS bundles have also seen an increase in pricing. For daily SMSs;
- $0.30 – 5 SMS
- $0.50 – 10 SMS
- $1 – 25 SMS
- $1.50 – 35 SMS
Weekly SMSs:
- $3 – 75 SMS
- $4 – 125 SMS
- $5 – 200 SMS
- $9 – 300 SMS
