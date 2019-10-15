advertisement

Econet’s New Data & Text Bundle Pricing – October 2019

Bond coins
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

For the millionth time, the price for data bundles has once again been reviewed upwards.

Here’s what you’ll now pay for daily data bundles:

  • $4 – 40MB
  • $10 – 150MB
  • $13 – 250MB
  • $20 – 600MB
  • $35 – 1.2GB

Weekly data bundles:

  • $$3 – 25MB
  • $6 – 60MB
  • $14 – 160MB
  • $28 – 350MB
  • $55 – 700MB

Monthly data bundles:

  • $28 – 270MB
  • $70 – 700MB
  • $110 – 1.15GB
  • $180 – 2.1GB
  • $230 – 3.1GB

Outside of data bundles with expiry dates SMS bundles have also seen an increase in pricing. For daily SMSs;

  • $0.30 – 5 SMS
  • $0.50 – 10 SMS
  • $1 – 25 SMS
  • $1.50 – 35 SMS

Weekly SMSs:

  • $3 – 75 SMS
  • $4 – 125 SMS
  • $5 – 200 SMS
  • $9 – 300 SMS

