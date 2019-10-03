EcoSure Benefits To Be Increased In December

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
The benefits you get for your EcoSure Funeral Cover will be changing from the 1st of December.
Currently, EcoSure packages had the following payouts;
- EcoSure Lite – $2 000
- EcoSure Basic – $4 000
- EcoSure Standard – $8 000
- EcoSure Premium – $15 000
The new benefits will be increased to the following thresholds;
- EcoSure Lite – $5 000
- EcoSure Basic – $10 000
- EcoSure Standard – $20 000
- EcoSure Premium – $30 000
Considering the shift in “macroeconomic fundamentals” (as government officials would prefer to call the currency devaluation) the new benefits will go a long way in cushioning EcoSure Funeral Cover policyholders.
