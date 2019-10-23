flightBase Allows You To Book For Air Tickets Online & In Pick N Pay Shops Countrywide

flightBase is the newest way for locals to book airline tickets and the company is hoping that its widespread local distribution will help them get an upper hand over countless competitors doing the same thing.

flightBase has partnered with MyCash which means you’ll be able to book your flight at a MyCash Kiosk at any TM Pick N Pay store countrywide which is pretty cool. The other option will be making the booking online on the flightBase website and then collecting making the payment at a Pick N Pay store near you.

This method is more convenient than what AirZim and most of the other competition offers. If booking online using AirZim’s portal you’ll have to pay with a credit/debit card which has to be prefunded. In fairness, there’s also a ZWL payment option.

The biggest selling point I see remains the proximity of Pick N Pay shops and also the fact that other airlines which don’t accept ZWL will be available through flightBase.

We asked flightBase reps why they weren’t including online payments through visa/mastercard as part of the checkout process. They explained that the issue isn’t one of a lack-of-know-how but rather just something to maintain their competitive advantage:

Currently we offering cash payments only so as to help clients avoid the current local Visa card charges that may be as high a 3%, which in turn will add to the cost of buying a ticket directly online as opposed to paying in cash. Mr Chiradza – flightBase

