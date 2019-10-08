advertisement

Home » Broadband » Gamers Assemble, Sony Confirms PS5 To Release Next Year

Gamers Assemble, Sony Confirms PS5 To Release Next Year

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Sony has confirmed that their next-generation console – which will be called the PlayStation 5 (surprise!)- will be released towards the end of 2020.

advertisement

Amongst changes that will be coming to PS5 include a revised controller with the following;

  • Replacement of the current rumble (vibration) technology that Sony has been using since the first generation PlayStation.
  • Adaptive triggers which will affect how you use the L2/R2 buttons on the controller. Players will be able to program the resistance of these buttons. The Verge says players will be able to feel the tension when they draw a bow in-game as an example.
  • The next-gen controller is rumoured to closely resemble the current DualShock 4 on the PlayStation 4.
  • USB-C enabled controllers
  • A bigger battery
  • Improved speakers

I’m a bit surprised the speakers will be improved considering that they weren’t used too often on this current generation. Maybe Sony feels that was because the quality wasn’t great. As a consumer, I must admit I’m always amused when developers make use of the controller’s speakers.

advertisement

Previously shared details about the next-gen console confirmed that the new console will have an SSD instead of a hard-drive which leaves developers and gamers salivating at the potential reduction in load times,

Another confirmed detail is that the console will have ray-tracing capability. Whilst this is extremely exciting news it does make me question just how expensive this console will be if they can pack in a GPU with ray-tracing capabilities. Of course, the ray-tracing capabilities were not demoed so we can’t guess if it’ll be a cheaper GPU with these functions on a limited scale or if it’s top-notch specs.

PS: It won’t look like the cover image used for the article. That’s believed by some to be a dev kit of the PS5 and not the final retail version

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.