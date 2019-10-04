Government Speaks On Eddie Cross’s New Zim Currency Statement

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana issued a statement concerning remarks by former legislator and Economist, Eddie Cross about the introduction of a new currency next month. In the statement, government only said that Eddie Cross is not the mouthpiece of the Government nor RBZ (so we shouldn’t listen to him) but surprisingly it didn’t deny nor confirm that there’s a new currency that’s going to be introduced next month – which leads to several conclusions. Here’s the statement:
