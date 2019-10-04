advertisement

Home » Finance » Government Speaks On Eddie Cross’s New Zim Currency Statement

Government Speaks On Eddie Cross’s New Zim Currency Statement

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana issued a statement concerning remarks by former legislator and Economist, Eddie Cross about the introduction of a new currency next month. In the statement, government only said that Eddie Cross is not the mouthpiece of the Government nor RBZ (so we shouldn’t listen to him) but surprisingly it didn’t deny nor confirm that there’s a new currency that’s going to be introduced next month – which leads to several conclusions. Here’s the statement:

advertisement

Also read: RBZ Will Replace Bond Notes With New Zim Dollar Notes & Coins – Bloomberg

Also read: RBZ Left EcoCash Better Off Than They Were Before Cash-in & Cash-out Ban

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.