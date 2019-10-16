Government To Introduce e-Cabinet Next Year

During the 36th Cabinet Matrix held yesterday, the Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa briefed the Cabinet regarding progress on moving towards a paperless eCabinet system that will change the way cabinet meetings are held.
The eCabinet will be accompanied by an “Executive Electronic Dashboard” allowing for the monitoring of priority government programmes in realtime. Both innovations are part of the much talked about eGovernment program which also includes ICT-based security and communication tools allowing citizens to engage with their government.
The expectation is that cabinet meetings will go paperless in the coming year and cabinet members were reportedly given tablets which they will use in future meetings and to track progress on the aforementioned executive dashboard.
