Harmony OS Needs 2-3 Years To Compete With iOS – Huawei Founder

Those of us that love Huawei smartphones felt the cold chills running through our spines when Donald Trump called for the blacklisting of China’s biggest telecommunication company, Huawei. As a result of this development, US companies including Google, which supplies Huawei with Google services, soon withdrew their support.

Amidst that ban, the good news we first heard was that Huawei had been developing its own operating system which it was going to release to replace Android. But we were sort of disappointed when only a smart TV was launched with the new OS while the flagship, Huawei Mate 30 Series never ran this OS but gave us the same old Android OS without the Google Play service in it.

The quick adoption of the new operating system had been a major topic of debate in tech circles. It’s even said that other Chinese companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are trying the HarmonyOS out just in case Google is ordered to stop dealing with them as well. Actually, the capability of the Harmony OS is rumored to be faster and smarter than Android OS according to Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Huawei.

That’s not all. Now during a recent interview, Huawei’s founder made another bold claim that the Harmony OS will be a complete rival of the already established Apple’s iOS just within 2 years.

I think it will take less than two to three years. Since I’m part of the company’s leadership, I need to be a bit more conservative when discussing timelines. Otherwise, I may end up putting too much pressure on our staff.

I suppose Huawei needs that time to build a strong developer community so that they develop entirely new Harmony OS apps or port the existing ones available on Android or iOS. As more developers come aboard, they will be unilaterally making Harmony OS improve such that it will eventually rival Apple’s iOS.

Huawei whose ambition to topple Samsung and Apple as leading smartphone makers was shattered because of the ban which has caused the company’s revenue drop of $10 billion because it’s unable to use Google services in its smartphones. Even after this, the company posted an aggregate revenue of $58.3 billion in the first half of 2019, which is 23.2 percent higher year-on-year. When asked about the future of Google and Huawei, he further stated:

We still hope to continue to use Google’s operating system, and we remain committed to friendly cooperation with Google. We hope that the US government will approve Google’s request

