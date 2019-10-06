iPhone 6S Component Failure Leading To Failure To Turn On The Device

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

We all know how popular second-hand phones – especially iPhones are in Zim. Unfortunately, if you have an iPhone 6S that was manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019 you might run into serious trouble.

The Apple devices manufactured during this period might be affected by component failure which leads to failure to turn on.

Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019. If you believe you have experienced this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is eligible for repair, free of charge. Apple support page

For users outside of Zimbabwe, Apple is willing to provide service for affected devices free of charge but if you’re in Zimbabwe that might be a bit more difficult since there are no Apple shops.

How do you check if your device is among those eligible for the repairs? Go to this page and enter your phone’s serial number and get confirmation. Even if you are not able to get it repaired for free locally, at least you’ll be able to identify the problem.

