Longer Power Cuts From Today As ZESA Takes Load Shedding To Stage 2

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has just notified the public that load shedding will go to stage 2 from today. This has been caused by a “shortage of capacity” faced by South Africa’s Eskom, which exports electricity to Zimbabwe through ZETDC.

#PowerAlert The Eskom alert will affect Power Imports. As such load shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 today.@GwasiraFullard @NewsDayZimbabwe @HeraldZimbabwe https://t.co/j8JrZk4anY — ZETDC (@ZetdcOfficial) October 16, 2019

NewZwire reports that Zimbabwe’s 400 Megawatts deal with South Africa stipulates that during this time when Eskom implements its own stage 2 of load shedding, it reduces domestic electricity exports to Zimbabwe to zero but electricity exports for businesses “are reduced proportionally to the load shedding stage”.

All along I thought that currently load shedding was being implemented at stage 2- but apparently we were at stage 1. At stage 1 we spent, at least, 12 hours without electricity, now can you imagine how many hours we will spend without electricity on stage 2?

