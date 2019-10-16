Longer Power Cuts From Today As ZESA Takes Load Shedding To Stage 2

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has just notified the public that load shedding will go to stage 2 from today. This has been caused by a “shortage of capacity” faced by South Africa’s Eskom, which exports electricity to Zimbabwe through ZETDC.
The Eskom alert will affect Power Imports. As such load shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 today.@GwasiraFullard @NewsDayZimbabwe @HeraldZimbabwe https://t.co/j8JrZk4anY
— ZETDC (@ZetdcOfficial) October 16, 2019
NewZwire reports that Zimbabwe’s 400 Megawatts deal with South Africa stipulates that during this time when Eskom implements its own stage 2 of load shedding, it reduces domestic electricity exports to Zimbabwe to zero but electricity exports for businesses “are reduced proportionally to the load shedding stage”.
All along I thought that currently load shedding was being implemented at stage 2- but apparently we were at stage 1. At stage 1 we spent, at least, 12 hours without electricity, now can you imagine how many hours we will spend without electricity on stage 2?
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DhJIODAb9nSCqaB6fl4syL
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.