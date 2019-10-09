Microsoft Confirms You’ll Be Able To Receive Calls From Your Phone On Your Computer Soon

An update coming to Window’s Your Phone app will add some major functionality to the application that connects your device to your computer. In its current form, the application already gives you access to photos on your phone, along with access to notifications and messages.

Next up on the list of features coming to Your Phone will be call functionality. The Calls feature will allow you to;

Answer incoming phone calls on your PC.

Initiate phone calls from your PC using in-app dialer or contact list.

Decline incoming phone calls on your PC with custom text or send directly to your phone’s voicemail.

Access your recent call history on your PC. Clicking on a specific call will auto-populate the number within the dialer screen.

Seamlessly transfer calls between your PC and phone.

No need to dig for your Android phone to answer your personal or work calls. You can now stay connected by simply answering (or not) your phone calls on your PC. Tap into your PC's speakers, microphone, and large screen for a richer calling experience. Windows Blog

Once the feature rolls out, you’ll need an Android device with Android 7 or higher along with a Windows 10 enabled computer.

