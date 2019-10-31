advertisement

Netone Facing Downtime

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Since morning Netone’s network has been down and users haven’t been able to text, call or even check balance. Netone’s has released a statement acknowledging that it’s facing downtime due to a network upgrade which took longer than expected.

