Netone Facing Downtime

Since morning Netone’s network has been down and users haven’t been able to text, call or even check balance. Netone’s has released a statement acknowledging that it’s facing downtime due to a network upgrade which took longer than expected.
PUBLIC NOTICE pic.twitter.com/0UUGpl89Gi
— NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) October 31, 2019
