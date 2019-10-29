Netone Revises Khuluma 24/7 Bundles

Netone has revised its popular Khuluma 24/7 voice calling bundles perhaps in line with the new voice tariffs that came into effect today. Here are the new tariffs from today onwards:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares