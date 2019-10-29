advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Netone Revises Khuluma 24/7 Bundles

Netone Revises Khuluma 24/7 Bundles

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Netone has revised its popular Khuluma 24/7 voice calling bundles perhaps in line with the new voice tariffs that came into effect today. Here are the new tariffs from today onwards:

advertisement

Also read: Econet Voice Tariffs Are Actually More Expensive Than They Initially Announced

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.