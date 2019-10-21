Police Warns People After Man Loses Over $19 000 To Scammers

advertisement

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Another day another scam.Banks have lately been issuing warning about the rise of scams but it seems like it’s not enough to safeguard clients from scammers. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently dealt with a case where a man was swindled ZWL $19658.05 out of his bank account by scammers over a phone call.

Through it’s, Twitter handle, ZRP revealed that the unfortunate victim received a call via a landline from a scammer pretending to be a bank employee. The scammer was said to have been “armed with all information concerning the man (victim)” so the victim easily gave away his PIN to the scammer. And in no time over $19 000 had vanished from his accounts.

ZRP didn’t disclose whether they caught the scammer or not but with information such as the number used in making the call and the account that received the stolen funds, they likely know the criminal or,at best, they have already arrested the scammer. My parting words are the same as those ZRP already said: Don’t reveal your banking details to anyone over a call or SMS!

