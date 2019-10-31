Samsung Releases 4 Apps For Optimizing Your Device

Samsung has released four apps that will help you to optimize your device and get the most out of it. The four apps include File Guardian, Battery Tracker, Battery Guardian, and App Booster and they form what Samsung calls its Galaxy Labs.

Let’s talk about each service under this app, starting with File Guardian. It’s probably going to be one of the most used and important apps in the Galaxy Labs suite as it will help recover permanently deleted files from your internal, as well as external storage.

Next up, there is Battery Tracker and Battery Guardian apps. The name of these 2 apps are enough to tell you what they do. While Battery Tracker gives you an in-depth look at the device’s battery usage (more detailed in comparison to the in-built battery tracker), Battery Guardian only checks if existing battery optimization features are enabled or not. It’s pretty useless, to say the least.

Finally, there’s App Booster, which we have long known is used to optimize the app performance on a device. It clears RAM by killing unused apps in the background. Galaxy Labs is a pretty handy tool for Galaxy users, especially mid-range ones with lower specs and lesser RAM.

According to SamMobile’s report, Galaxy Labs is available via the Galaxy Store but only in the Netherlands at the moment. However, if you are eager to try them out, then head to this link and download all of the APKs required to make Galaxy Labs work. You will first need to install Galaxy Labs and Galaxy Labs Agent, followed by any of the four aforementioned apps you think you will regularly use to improve your device’s performance.

