Seedstars Harare Awards GlocalTravel.IO The Title Of Best Startup In Zimbabwe

Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes, brought its Zimbabwe round to a successful close during Seedstars Harare. The event took place last Saturday, at Impact Hub Harare, and 9 selected startups were invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel.



The local winner, Glocaltravel.io, with Africabookings.com who aims to be the largest provider of live inventory and bookings for a range of accommodation options across the continent, was named “Best Startup in Zimbabwe” for its innovative sustainable solution.



Besides representing Zimbabwe at the Seedstars Africa Summit, the winner will win an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit and the chance to win a spot at the Seedstars Global Summit in Switzerland where the winner will take home a 500K USD investment prize In addition, the winner will receive 3 months access to the investment readiness program.



The 9 startups pitched in front of a prestigious jury, including Ethel Bangwayo, National Economist, UNDP Zimbabwe, Mkhululi Ndlovu of Heritage Ventures and Maryam Mgonja, Regional Partnerships Manager, Africa at Seedstars.



Property Handle, which allows for real estate assets and projects to be tokenized so that they can be funded for fractional ownership:, came second and Bitkesh, with its internet-based platform that allows people to send money and make payments across borders from their phones or computers., grabbed the last spot in the top 3. The other startups invited to pitch were AsambeInc, Divcon Business Solutions, Eonra Health, Kumba Africa, The Housing Hub and Rejuvenate Umhlaba



Continuing on its world tour of fast-growing startup scenes in emerging markets, Seedstars World’s next stop is Lusaka at Bongo Hive, to select the best startup in Zambia. Seedstars World is looking for smart startups that solve regional issues and/or develop profitable products for the global market. Interested startups can apply here.



