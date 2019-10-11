Tech Village Hosting HacktoberFest Open-Source Meetup This Weekend

Hacktoberfest – a month-long celebration of open-source software. The event is a partnership between DigitalOcean and DEV.
The event will be hosted in Bulawayo in the 1st floor of the NetOne Building, Corner Fife Street and L.Takawira. Opposite Central Police Station.
Maintainers -the guys/girls who build source code into a binary package for distribution, commit patches, or organize code in a source repository– will be present to help out would-be contributors to help move open-source projects forward.
Open-source software is a great place for developers to learn and even get noticed by influential people (if you’re interested in remote working) and also to bolster your CVs so I would encourage the following groups to attend;
- Anyone who has an interest in open-source projects, newbie and senior dev alike.
- Anyone who is eager to learn about git workflow and GitHub.
- Anyone who is willing to network and collaborate with an epic dev community.
If you do decide to attend the meetup in Bulawayo, the registration page recommends you bring these 3 things;
- To bring a good laptop
- Make sure u have git installed; download git from https://git-scm.com/downloads
- Create an account on GitHub
- Oh and read HacktoberFest’s code of conduct before attending
Interested in attending HacktoberFest? Sign up here
