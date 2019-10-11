Tech Village Hosting HacktoberFest Open-Source Meetup This Weekend

Hacktoberfest – a month-long celebration of open-source software. The event is a partnership between DigitalOcean and DEV.

The event will be hosted in Bulawayo in the 1st floor of the NetOne Building, Corner Fife Street and L.Takawira. Opposite Central Police Station.

Maintainers -the guys/girls who build source code into a binary package for distribution, commit patches, or organize code in a source repository– will be present to help out would-be contributors to help move open-source projects forward.

Open-source software is a great place for developers to learn and even get noticed by influential people (if you’re interested in remote working) and also to bolster your CVs so I would encourage the following groups to attend;

Anyone who has an interest in open-source projects, newbie and senior dev alike.

Anyone who is eager to learn about git workflow and GitHub.

Anyone who is willing to network and collaborate with an epic dev community.

If you do decide to attend the meetup in Bulawayo, the registration page recommends you bring these 3 things;

To bring a good laptop Make sure u have git installed; download git from https://git-scm.com/downloads Create an account on GitHub Oh and read HacktoberFest’s code of conduct before attending

Interested in attending HacktoberFest? Sign up here

