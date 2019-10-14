Tech Village To Host Gaming Meetup Later This Week

The Tech Village in Bulawayo will be hosting a gaming meetup on Wednesday the 16th of October.

The event will feature a short course on gaming instructed by two-game developers who will also showcase their work to those interested in gaming.

There will also be a crash course on MSOCs (Massive Simulatenous Online Communities) – think of games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Pokemon Go etc. These will be covered with a focus on how players monetize gaming and their own gameplay in particular (this would be particularly interesting to me since I started a YouTube gaming channel – subscribe here if you’re into that kind of thing).

So this whole trend (MSOCs) started with stuff like HQ trivia and then the masses that would gather at points of interest with games like Pokemon GO. While online game play has existed for a very very long time…we are starting to see this kind of aggregation in emerging markets for two main reasons, the first is driven by the high cost of access ( so people will all come online at a particular time to play with other africans because they can’t really afford to always be online….. and the second is of course that Africans want to play with other africans. Takunda Chingozo – Founder of Tech Village

Finally, there will also be a mini LAN party towards the end of the meetup so not only will you learn, you’ll also get a chance to showcase your skills.

The event will be free to attend and will start at 3 pm until 7 pm. It will be hosted at the NetOne building in Leopold Takawira street & Five Street on the first floor.

