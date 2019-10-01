Telecel Reviews Megaboost Prices

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Telecel recently increased its tarrifs on social media and data bundle and it didn’t stop there. On Sunday, it went on to increase it’s prices for Megaboost bundles, which you can check below:

Even with this increase in prices, Megaboost is still much more preferable to Netone’s OneFusion. For instance, the Megaboost that cost $20 still offers more offnet calling minutes, more SMSs, more WhatsApp data, more Facebook data than OneFusion that cost $25. However, OneFusion gives more data (180MB) than Megaboost (100MB).

