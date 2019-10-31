advertisement

TelOne Announces New Broadband Tariffs Coming Into Effect In November

TelOne
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

TelOne –like ZOL– is revising their broadband packages this coming month. It seems all players in the industry from mobile providers to residential and office providers have decided to change their packages in one go.

TelOne’s residential packages are now priced as follows:

PackageDataPrice
Home Basic10GB$176
Home Extra15GB$188
Home Basic Night20GB$222
Home Plus30GB$292
Home Plus Night60GB$375
Home Premier60GB$491
Home Premier Night120GB$632
Infinity Pro500GB$1039
IntenseUnlimited$1401

SME broadband packages are nor priced as follows:

PackageDataPrice
Infinity SupremeUnlimited$1752
Infinity ExtraUnlimited$2335

Finally, public wifi pricing is also getting price adjustments:

PackageDataPrice
4 thoughts on “TelOne Announces New Broadband Tariffs Coming Into Effect In November

  4. So basically Govt run are working on the black market rate & hypo Inflation and not the scamming fixed bank rates? Such a bunch of hypocrites.

