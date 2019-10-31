TelOne –like ZOL– is revising their broadband packages this coming month. It seems all players in the industry from mobile providers to residential and office providers have decided to change their packages in one go.
TelOne’s residential packages are now priced as follows:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|$176
|Home Extra
|15GB
|$188
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|$222
|Home Plus
|30GB
|$292
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|$375
|Home Premier
|60GB
|$491
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|$632
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|$1039
|Intense
|Unlimited
|$1401
SME broadband packages are nor priced as follows:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Infinity Supreme
|Unlimited
|$1752
|Infinity Extra
|Unlimited
|$2335
Finally, public wifi pricing is also getting price adjustments:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Infinity Supreme
|Unlimited
|$1752
|Infinity Extra
|Unlimited
|$2335
4 thoughts on “TelOne Announces New Broadband Tariffs Coming Into Effect In November”
It’s the way to go 👏 👏 in this economy for real
I’ve read a few of “loaded” comments. .. a troll! I dislike selfish people!
Any idea on the exact date this price hike is coming into effect so that we top up just before
So basically Govt run are working on the black market rate & hypo Inflation and not the scamming fixed bank rates? Such a bunch of hypocrites.