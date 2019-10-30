Telone Unveils New Voice Tariffs

POTRAZ recently approved tariff hikes for telecom operators in response to inflationary pressures. In light of that, Telone unveiled new tariffs that started to apply today. Here are the tariffs:
Also read: Econet New Data Bundle Pricing: $52 For 1.2 GB
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.