advertisement

Home » Science » Top 10 Most Dangerous Celebrities Search For Online

Top 10 Most Dangerous Celebrities Search For Online

advertisement
hands on laptop
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Cybercriminals know that people love and admire celebrities and do everything possible to take advantage of this interest and capitalize on it. McAfee researchers have compiled this year’s list with the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

advertisement

Here are the most dangerous celebrities:

  1. Alexis Bledel
  2. James Corden
  3. Sophie Turner
  4. Anna Kendrick
  5. Lupita Nyong’o
  6. Jimmy Fallon
  7. Jackie Chan
  8. Lil Wayne
  9. Nicki Minaj
  10. Tessa Thompson

This list is meant to indicate which celebrities are getting exploited by malicious actors. McAfee says cyber criminals are known to use popular celebrities to try and trick you into clicking on links that go through to malicious sites. The sites are used to install malware or steal personal information and passwords. So an innocent search for celeb news could land a user in the murky world of viruses, hacking and scam.

Does this mean that you should avoid following or searching for your favorite celebrities online?

The answer is, no, but you should be picky about how you are doing it. For example, don’t trust torrent platforms and files that promise to contain media about a celebrity. Instead, trust legal streaming sources and official web portals that are devoted to fans. McAfee urges internet users to always apply updated security fixes.

advertisement

Also read: Hidden Dangers of Public Wi-Fi and How to Avoid Them From The Mouth Of Hackers

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.