Top 10 Most Dangerous Celebrities Search For Online

Cybercriminals know that people love and admire celebrities and do everything possible to take advantage of this interest and capitalize on it. McAfee researchers have compiled this year’s list with the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

Here are the most dangerous celebrities:

Alexis Bledel James Corden Sophie Turner Anna Kendrick Lupita Nyong’o Jimmy Fallon Jackie Chan Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Tessa Thompson

This list is meant to indicate which celebrities are getting exploited by malicious actors. McAfee says cyber criminals are known to use popular celebrities to try and trick you into clicking on links that go through to malicious sites. The sites are used to install malware or steal personal information and passwords. So an innocent search for celeb news could land a user in the murky world of viruses, hacking and scam.

Does this mean that you should avoid following or searching for your favorite celebrities online?

The answer is, no, but you should be picky about how you are doing it. For example, don’t trust torrent platforms and files that promise to contain media about a celebrity. Instead, trust legal streaming sources and official web portals that are devoted to fans. McAfee urges internet users to always apply updated security fixes.

