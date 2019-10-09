UNICEF Launches Cryptocurrency Fund

UNICEF has launched a cryptocurrency fund with a view to receive, hold and disburse donations of cryptocurrencies ether and bitcoin. In a press release on the organisation’s site, the organisation has confirmed they will also use cryptocurrencies to fund open source technology benefitting children and young people around the world.

This is a new and exciting venture for UNICEF. If digital economies and currencies have the potential to shape the lives of coming generations, it is important that we explore the opportunities they offer. That’s why the creation of our Cryptocurrency Fund is a significant and welcome step forward in humanitarian and development work. Henrietta Fore – UNICEF Executive Director

The fund will granted out in the same cryptocurrency of contribution. The first contributions will be made by the Ethereum Foundation and these will benefit the following grantees;

Prescrypto – Prescription tracking

– Prescription tracking Atix Labs – matches investors and those needing funding

– matches investors and those needing funding Utopixar – community tokens and engagement

– community tokens and engagement A project by GIGA initiatives to connect schools across the world to the internet.

The Ethereum Foundation is excited to demonstrate the power of what Ethereum and blockchain technology can do for communities around the world. Together with UNICEF, we’re taking action with the Cryptofund to improve access to basic needs, rights, and resources Aya Miyaguchi – Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation

