Uninstall/Delete These Apps With ‘Fleeceware’ Before You Lose Your Money

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
Reserchers at SophosLabs discovered certain apps which contains a malicious code that they call a “fleeceware”. Fleeceware takes money from users without their consent or by tricking them.
Sophos said it discovered that users were downloading for free trials that may last for few days or weeks. But after the trial is over and users haven’t uninstalled an app, the apps with a fleeceware would automatically deduct money from the users account.
To make matters worse, some of the apps could reap you off somewhere between $100 to $240 as stated by Sophos security researcher, Jagadeesh Chandraiah. So even though the user will enjoy a trial free of charge, when it ends, they will be automatically charged with monthly or yearly subscription.
SophosLabs reported these apps to Google and out of the 15 that were fleeceing unsuspecting users, 14 apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store. Here are some of the apps that were removed from Google Playstore and you should uninstall from your phone:
- QR Code – Barcode Maker & Scanner
- Faceapp Facemystery
- Recorder – Video Magic Capture
- Ally Video Recorder
- Pey Old Face Aging
- GiFmaker – GiFree GiFeditor
- Hide Photo Video – Calculator Photovault
- CompassPro – GPS Coordinates
- Search By Image – Reverse Image Search
- ScreenRecorder – this one is still on the Playstore
Image credit: Sophos
Also read: Avoiding Malicious Apps: Check What You Should Consider Before Installing An App
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.