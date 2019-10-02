Uninstall/Delete These Apps With ‘Fleeceware’ Before You Lose Your Money

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Reserchers at SophosLabs discovered certain apps which contains a malicious code that they call a “fleeceware”. Fleeceware takes money from users without their consent or by tricking them.

Sophos said it discovered that users were downloading for free trials that may last for few days or weeks. But after the trial is over and users haven’t uninstalled an app, the apps with a fleeceware would automatically deduct money from the users account.

To make matters worse, some of the apps could reap you off somewhere between $100 to $240 as stated by Sophos security researcher, Jagadeesh Chandraiah. So even though the user will enjoy a trial free of charge, when it ends, they will be automatically charged with monthly or yearly subscription.

SophosLabs reported these apps to Google and out of the 15 that were fleeceing unsuspecting users, 14 apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store. Here are some of the apps that were removed from Google Playstore and you should uninstall from your phone:

QR Code – Barcode Maker & Scanner

Faceapp Facemystery

Recorder – Video Magic Capture

Ally Video Recorder

Pey Old Face Aging

GiFmaker – GiFree GiFeditor

Hide Photo Video – Calculator Photovault

CompassPro – GPS Coordinates

Search By Image – Reverse Image Search

ScreenRecorder – this one is still on the Playstore

