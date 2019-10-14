ZESA Adds New Features To Online Portal

ZESA’s online portal introduced last year only allowed you to check a history of your token purchases. The electricity supply authority has now added a number of new features to that portal.

Check out our exciting features on ZETDC website(https://t.co/0Zva0RiDTc).

i.e. progress on new connections, amounts of units purchased, last three tokens purchased, bill calculations, and many more… pic.twitter.com/OIXE0cyNUo — ZETDC (@ZetdcOfficial) October 14, 2019

The portal is currently down but beyond just giving you a history of your token purchases it will also now:

Allow you to calculate how many units you can purchase for certain amounts

If you applied for a meter you can keep track on whether or not the meter is now available



