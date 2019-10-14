advertisement

Home » Broadband » ZESA Adds New Features To Online Portal

ZESA Adds New Features To Online Portal

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

ZESA’s online portal introduced last year only allowed you to check a history of your token purchases. The electricity supply authority has now added a number of new features to that portal.

advertisement

The portal is currently down but beyond just giving you a history of your token purchases it will also now:

advertisement
  • Allow you to calculate how many units you can purchase for certain amounts
  • If you applied for a meter you can keep track on whether or not the meter is now available

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.