The minimum amount of ZESA tokens you can buy through EcoCash has been increased from $10 to $20.
EcoCash posted the message on their social media accounts:
Dear valued customer
Please note that ZETDC has set the minimum purchase amount of electricity tokens at ZW$20 for all service providers effective 18 October 2019. The minimum electricity token purchase on EcoCash has therefore been set at ZW$20.
Live Life the EcoCash Way
Considering that tariffs have been increased on multiple occasions since the introduction of the $10 minimum charge from a year ago its not surprising that the minimum threshold has been increased.
Also read, ZESA Adds New Features To Online Portal
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DhJIODAb9nSCqaB6fl4syL
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “ZESA Increases Minimum Amount Of Tokens You Can Buy On EcoCash”
Really This goes far beyond the commenting! It wrote his thoughts while reading the article amazingly
Looking great work dear, I really appreciated to you on this quality work. Nice post!! these tips may help me for future.
Our well-experienced team can create custom hyip template designs with high quality and effective look as per your ideas and imagination for you all kinds of exclusive hyip templates.