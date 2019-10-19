ZESA Increases Minimum Amount Of Tokens You Can Buy On EcoCash

The minimum amount of ZESA tokens you can buy through EcoCash has been increased from $10 to $20.

advertisement

EcoCash posted the message on their social media accounts:

Dear valued customer advertisement Please note that ZETDC has set the minimum purchase amount of electricity tokens at ZW$20 for all service providers effective 18 October 2019. The minimum electricity token purchase on EcoCash has therefore been set at ZW$20. Live Life the EcoCash Way

Considering that tariffs have been increased on multiple occasions since the introduction of the $10 minimum charge from a year ago its not surprising that the minimum threshold has been increased.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares