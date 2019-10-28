advertisement

Home » Energy » ZESA Prepaid System Down Countrywide

ZESA Prepaid System Down Countrywide

Zimbabwean electricity, prepaiid meters
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

ZESA spokesman Fullard Gwasira took to his Twitter account last night to announce that the prepaid vending system is currently down.

Zetdc would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that it is experiencing system challenges with its prepaid vending system. We thank you for bearing with us during this inconveniencing but temporary situation & we regret the inconveniences being caused.

In the meantime, customers can revert to our banking halls countrywide to purchase electricity tokens whilst the situation is being addressed. Customers will be advised on the progress of full service restoration.

Fullard Gwasira

Without a timeline on when the system will be up again, its probably best for customers who don’t want to be inconvenienced to follow Mr Gwasira’s instruction and only resort to buying tokens on other platforms once getting official confirmation that the system is back up.

Interestingly, Mr Gwasira also noted that customers can also buy electricity on the ZESA self service portal which is still functional.

