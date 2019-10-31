Zim Digital & Social Media Awards To Host Free Online Conference Focusing On Social Media

Zim Digital and Social Media Awards is going to host a 5-day online conference which will be graced by “digital and social media marketing experts from Zimbabwe and Africa” who will “unpack the digital landscape in Africa and discuss how African brands can better leverage digital platforms to achieve their desired results”. The conference dubbed, Digital and Social Media Week will run from the 11th to the 15th of November. About the conference, Co-founder Nikolina Kobali said:

More than half the world is online and this is growing by 10% year on year. This implies digital is increasingly becoming a crucial marketing tool but it seems in Africa we are still unsure of how to fully utilise it. DSM Week will showcase why and how to harness digital and social media marketing to create bigger and better brands

Is it free?

Yes, it’s a free online conference

Where will the conference take place

As I have already pointed out, the conference will be conducted online on the following platforms:

What will be happening during the event?

On each day during the week, there will be a live video presentation at 9am and 2pm CAT on the Zim Digital & Social Media Awards Facebook page and website. This will be complimented by a Twitter chat from 7pm to 8pm CAT every evening where the public will engage that day’s presenters on their topics of discussion. All the videos and PDF presentations will be made available for free to anyone who signs up via the website on digiweek.zimdigitalawards.co.zw

For more information about the event

You can digiweek.zimdigitalawards.co.zw or contact Amanda Murufu on +263713441668

