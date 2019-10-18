ZIMNAT’s GeneInsure ATM-Like Licencing Machines Now Available In Stores

We’ve talked about GeneInsure before. The ZIMNAT off-shoot intends to appeal to the mass market by targeting all consumers. The brand hoped to set itself apart through excellent customer service facilities which would include social media support – something which is rare for insurance companies in Zim.

Anyway back in December, they announced that they would be introducing an automated licencing machine to the market. At the time though the machines were hard to actually come across in most physical stores and didn’t have a name – two aspects which have been addressed.

It turns out the licencing machine will be called Junga and the machines are now found in OK, Bon Marche and Cash and Carry Shops.

The automated licencing machine allows registered user to renew their licences (radio and vehicle licence) since it’s linked to ZINARA. It’s also integrated with all payment local payment platforms. The system has a slot that will instantly print whichever licence you’ve purchased.

Junga will use biometric identification but the machine we visited was unattended so we will get in touch with GeneInsure in order to understand just how this authentication will work.

