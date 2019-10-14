ZOL Tells Fibre Customers To Expect Slower Speed Due To Technical Problem

ZOL customers have been getting a message warning them to expect speeds slower than usual on their ZOL portals:

Please be advised that we are currently experiencing degraded speeds on our fiber platform. Our technicians are working towards resolving this issue in the shortest time possible. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted. Thank you for your continued support. advertisement Start time: 0900hrs

Resolution time: TBA ZOL

Over the weekend ZOL did seem to be much slower than usual and I personally experienced intermittent periods where it wasn’t working at all. That problem doesn’t seem to still be occurring but my internet is still slow and unable to stream YouTube videos at high resolutions without buffering – something that isn’t usually a problem.

