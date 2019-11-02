AfroDigital Offering Course On Mastering Google Search

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.

AfroDigital – one of the leading Digital Marketing Institutions locally has a new course they are offering to help you get the best out of Google.

advertisement

The Mastering Google Search course is a two-hour course with 20 pro-tips to help you get “more fulfilling results from Google for your everyday searches.” The idea is when you search for items for research purposes or you just want to help your kids with homework you want the most relevant and accurate information popping up. That’s why you need to learn to search the right way…

Here is a video from the course instructor with two tips and I’ll be the first one to admit that I didn’t know both of the tips he shared in this video and I’ve already levelled up my proficiency at Googling:

advertisement

The course costs ZW$20 and if you’re interested, sign up for AfroDigital Mastering Google Search course here

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares