Alert! You Won’t Be Able To Use EcoCash For 24 Hours This Weekend

Your worst nightmare is happening this weekend. EcoCash has issued a statement telling people that its service won’t be available for 24 hours, from 9pm on Saturday the 16th of November to 9pm on Sunday the 17th because of a planned system maintenance. Here’s the statement from EcoCash:

Given that EcoCash is used by at least 6 million users, this planned system maintenance will affect the bulk of e-commerce and payments countrywide.

