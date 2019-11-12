Your worst nightmare is happening this weekend. EcoCash has issued a statement telling people that its service won’t be available for 24 hours, from 9pm on Saturday the 16th of November to 9pm on Sunday the 17th because of a planned system maintenance. Here’s the statement from EcoCash:
Given that EcoCash is used by at least 6 million users, this planned system maintenance will affect the bulk of e-commerce and payments countrywide.
One thought on “Alert! You Won’t Be Able To Use EcoCash For 24 Hours This Weekend”
Why is that my worst nightmare when other payments systems will still be running?