Home » Finance » CBZ Says Coins In “Bin Container” Were Withdrawn By Gambling House

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

CBZ Bank has come out with an explanation about circulating images of bin containers with bond coins. In a tweet, CBZ said:

In other words, CBZ Bank is saying that an unnamed betting house withdrew coins to pay them out as winnings to a punter. CBZ Bank says that the withdrawing of these coins was authorized by the bank as it didn’t break any rules. And the circulating images of coins in a bucket were taken from a betting house.

We’d have to wait for the ongoing investigation by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to see if CBZ Bank is telling the truth and wasn’t trying to offload the money on the black market.

