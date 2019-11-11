Chrome Browser Now Has Dark Mode… Sort Of

Back in May, we shared a hack that Google Chrome users on Android could use to access a version of dark mode, but that hack made for a pretty compromised experience as it was forcefully changing the way websites appear.

Google Chrome’s latest update now supports a darker theme which comes with less issues than the hack but it also has its own frustrations.

The newer version (Chrome 78.0.3904.96) which enabled dark mode for me makes the tab outlines and the tabs darker but unfortunately, the web pages themselves still have a white background if the site you’re visiting has a white background.

This could be more frustrating for users since you’re constantly switching from dark to light as you change tabs and access other elements of the Chrome UI.

This is what the official Chrome dark mode looks like right now:







