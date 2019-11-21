DStv’s Festive Promotion Sees Subscribers Get A Free Package Upgrade

DStv has announced a new festive promotion that will allow subscribers of certain bouquets to get a free upgrade if they pay for their next subscription between the 20th of November to the 24th of December.

advertisement

Subscribing to the following bouquets will grant you the following upgrade:

DStv Access subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Family

DStv Family subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Compact

DStv Compact subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Compact Plus

DStv Compact Plus subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Premium

The promotion is DStv’s way of thanking subscribers for their commitment and an acknowledgement of Zimbabwe’s current economic frailty, according to Ms Liz Dziva – Multichoice Zim’s public relations manager:

advertisement

It’s another way of thanking customers of these packages for their support and a means of adding value to their DStv experience before, during and after the festive season this year Liz Dziva – Multichoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager

What of Premium subscribers and packages left out? Well, DStv says those have benefitted due to other promotions in the past and will do so again at a later date.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares