DStv’s Festive Promotion Sees Subscribers Get A Free Package Upgrade

DStv has announced a new festive promotion that will allow subscribers of certain bouquets to get a free upgrade if they pay for their next subscription between the 20th of November to the 24th of December.
Subscribing to the following bouquets will grant you the following upgrade:
- DStv Access subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Family
- DStv Family subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Compact
- DStv Compact subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Compact Plus
- DStv Compact Plus subscribers will be upgraded to DStv Premium
The promotion is DStv’s way of thanking subscribers for their commitment and an acknowledgement of Zimbabwe’s current economic frailty, according to Ms Liz Dziva – Multichoice Zim’s public relations manager:
It’s another way of thanking customers of these packages for their support and a means of adding value to their DStv experience before, during and after the festive season this yearLiz Dziva – Multichoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager
What of Premium subscribers and packages left out? Well, DStv says those have benefitted due to other promotions in the past and will do so again at a later date.
Do these packages come with electricity? This is one of the few companies that fails to recognise that electricity is affecting their customers. Even if you upgrade a subscribers package, they are still not getting fair value.