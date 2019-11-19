advertisement

EcoCash Is Not Closing Down, Says EcoCash As It Dismisses Fake News

EcoCash Is Not Closing Down, Says EcoCash As It Dismisses Fake News

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Amid EcoCash’s intermittent service disruptions, some people have decided to make people panic by cooking up doomsday warnings.

EcoCash has dismissed a circulating message that is saying the Ecocash service and other mobile moner services will be closed down on 1 December, 2019. The message goes on to say that EcoCash users have to empty their wallets into bank accounts. Here’s the warning from EcoCash:

