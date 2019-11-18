As we all know, EcoCash was undergoing 24-hour maintenance from Saturday 9 PM (it ended up stretching to this morning).
When EcoCash started working again last night a number of people who use the mobile money platform complained that the upgrade wasn’t good enough since the option to buy airtime was absent at the time.
The option is now available and the simple explanation given was that the upgrade wasn’t complete when the platform came back online. This didn’t stop a number of people from criticising EcoCash at the time:
4 thoughts on “EcoCash Subscribers Panic After Absence Of Option To Buy Airtime”
Yet another innovation from Econet.
Airtime purchase through ecocash STILL not working! This is pathetic
Nothing on the app was working when I checked at 8am
HAZVISI KUSHANDA