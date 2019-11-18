EcoCash Subscribers Panic After Absence Of Option To Buy Airtime

As we all know, EcoCash was undergoing 24-hour maintenance from Saturday 9 PM (it ended up stretching to this morning).

When EcoCash started working again last night a number of people who use the mobile money platform complained that the upgrade wasn’t good enough since the option to buy airtime was absent at the time.

The option is now available and the simple explanation given was that the upgrade wasn’t complete when the platform came back online. This didn’t stop a number of people from criticising EcoCash at the time:

Saka ecocash hakusisina Airtime facilities..

Your have to use Sasai to buy Airtime and bundles using Ecocash balance….Self destruction mode activated pic.twitter.com/GUOX43E9jZ — SirGweru🇿🇼 (@SirGWERU) November 17, 2019

@econet_support so we can't buy our airtime using ecocash well done for the upgrade 😤 — Natsai Chiriga (@natsai_chiriga) November 17, 2019

@econetzimbabwe why can't we buy airtime anymore on ecocash after your upgrade? Or is it a technical glitch? — Lattillandlovu (@lattillandlv1) November 18, 2019

Ecocash is back But i wonder why its not trending.. Y'all notice there is No option for buying airtime or bundles on ecocash. Talk of a system Upgrade ❌downgrade ✔.. Any clarity..?? @econet_support @econetzimbabwe @CassavaSmartech pic.twitter.com/tR2XmW9Ynd — Admire Ndlovu (@admirendlovu9) November 17, 2019

The option to buy data and airtime using ecocash has been removed



It’s almost as if @EcoCashZW @econet_support want us to leave. This is now beyond pathetic 🚮 https://t.co/JVi1x5doEm — Ian Michael Mutisi (@ian_mutisi) November 17, 2019

