Econet Agents Not Respecting Sensitive Customer Information

When you subscribe to a mobile network you share some pretty sensitive information that you normally wouldn’t want to get into the wrong hands i.e your address and your ID number.

Econet agents who sign subscribers up seem to not acknowledge the importance of this information if a stack of customer forms found in town is anything to go by:

















One would assume that these forms would be guarded by the agents at all costs but this does not seem to be the case with the pictures in question actually containing photocopied versions of customers ID along with all the other information that these forms contain.

